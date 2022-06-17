Modern Irish Dance & Magic Show Celtic Illusion Cancels Off-Broadway Run

Modern Irish dance and magic show Celtic Illusion has canceled its off-Broadway run. The production was originally announced to begin performances at New World Stages on June 30 and have a limited run through September 11. Lord of the Dance star Anthony Street created, choreographed and stars in the stage show.

“We are heartbroken that we won't be able to perform for New York audiences this summer,” said producer Jeff Parry in a statement. “Sadly, the pieces of the puzzle are not aligning for us now. We hope to return to New York in the future.”

Fusing contemporary Irish Dance with magic and grand illusions, Celtic Illusion features a cast of champion and internationally acclaimed dancers, including performers from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. Displaying some of the fastest taps in the world, the dancers’ thunderous rhythm fills the stage in perfect unison.

Since its premiere in 2011, Celtic Illusion has played to sold-out audiences across Australia, Canada and the U.S.