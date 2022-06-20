Broadway Barks to Return as In-Person Event on July 9

After going virtual on Broadway.com, Broadway Barks will return as an annual in-person event in three years on July 9. Bernadette Peters will host the free event this year alongside The Music Man's Sutton Foster in Shubert Alley.

For over 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway’s spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85 percent of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes. The event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will begin at 3PM with a meet and greet with all the adoptable pets. From 5-6:30PM, adoptees will make their Shubert Alley stage debut alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars.

Peters founded Broadway Barks with her friend, the late Mary Tyler Moore, in 1998.

Celebrity participants will be announced at a later date.