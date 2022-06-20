 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Barks to Return as In-Person Event on July 9

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 20, 2022
Bernadette Peters
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

After going virtual on Broadway.com, Broadway Barks will return as an annual in-person event in three years on July 9. Bernadette Peters will host the free event this year alongside The Music Man's Sutton Foster in Shubert Alley.

For over 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway’s spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85 percent of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes. The event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will begin at 3PM with a meet and greet with all the adoptable pets. From 5-6:30PM, adoptees will make their Shubert Alley stage debut alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars.

Peters founded Broadway Barks with her friend, the late Mary Tyler Moore, in 1998. 

Celebrity participants will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Star Files

Sutton Foster

Bernadette Peters

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Music Man's Max Clayton on Catching a Train to Swiftly Step into Hugh Jackman's 'Beast of a Role'
  2. World Premiere of Water for Elephants Musical Set for Atlanta's Alliance Theatre Next Summer
  3. Watch Tony Winner Joaquina Kalukango & the Cast of Paradise Square Perform at the 2022 Tony Awards
Back to Top