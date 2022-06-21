Wearing a Mask to Broadway Shows Will Be Optional Beginning This July

The Broadway League has announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will adopt a “mask optional” policy for the month of July. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters.

“Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award ceremony recently. Millions more have experienced Broadway live in theaters in New York City and throughout the U.S. since we reopened last fall," Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 2022-2023 season that has just begun.”

Audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis. Updates are to be announced in mid-July. Many theaters may no longer require that audience members provide proof of vaccination. Head here to find links listed per show to the individual theater owner sites.