Antonio Banderas & Andrew Lloyd Webber Form New Company to Produce Spanish-Language Theater

Antonio Banderas and Andrew Lloyd Webber have teamed up to create Amigos Para Siempre, a new production company focusing on creating Spanish-language theater, musicals and live entertainment shows, including some of Lloyd Webber’s work.

Through Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, the joint venture will have stage rights to Spanish language versions of Lloyd Webber’s musicals, including The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cinderella, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and School of Rock.

“﻿I had the great privilege to work closely with Andrew during the recording and shooting of his celebrated musical Evita in 1996, but it was when I saw Jesus Christ Superstar back in the early '70s that I became attached to the music, the theater and the fabulous talent of Andrew Lloyd Webber," Banderas said. "It wouldn’t be wrong to say that I became an actor because of the enormous influence and the strong impression I experienced when I saw Andrew’s musicals. To have the opportunity to work with one of the most respected and admired composers of all times, offering his amazing works for Spanish speaking audiences, is one of the highlights of my career in show business."

Banderas launched Teatro del Soho Caixabank Theater in 2019. He directed and starred in A Chorus Line, the company’s debut Spanish language production, and recently directed and starred in his second Spanish language production of Company. He received a 2003 Tony nomination for his Broadway debut performance in Nine. Banderas is best known for his roles in films such as The Mambo Kings, Desperado, Assassins, Evita, The Mask of Zorro, Frida, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Take the Lead and as the voice of “Puss in Boots” in the second and third installments of Dreamworks’ animated Shrek films. He was nominated for a 2020 Acedemy Award for his performance in Pain and Glory.

The song “Amigos Para Siempre” (or “Amics Per Sempre” in Catalan), is the inspiration for the company name. It was written by Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Don Black, for the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. The song was performed at the closing ceremony by Sarah Brightman and José Carreras.

This project is overseen by Emanuel Nunez, Managing Director of NuCo Media Group, and Jessica Koravos, President of the Really Useful Group.