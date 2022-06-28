Odds & Ends: Corey J Joins Cast of MJ as Little Michael

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Corey J Joins Cast of MJ as Little Michael

He's got the moves! Corey J joins the cast of MJ as Little Michael at the Neil Simon Theatre beginning on June 28. Most recently seen as Young Simba in The Lion King on Broadway, J made headlines earlier this year when he stepped into the role of Young Nala at a moment’s notice. He will alternate in the role of Little Michael with Christian Wilson. Walter Russell III, who has been alternating the role of Little Michael, takes over the role of Little Marlon. MJ stars Tony winner Myles Frost as Michael alongside Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson and Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson. Directed and choreographed by Tony winnner, Christopher Wheeldon, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and the songs of Michael Jackson.

Broadway Bares Celebrates 30 Years With Big Fundraising

Broadway Bares: XXX, the 30th anniversary of the annual Broadway Bares event, happened on June 26 at Hammerstein Ballroom and raised $1,893,715 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The anniversary celebration immersed audiences into a risqué reverie of Broadway Bares’ history, revisiting highlights from Bares’ colorful past. Maulik Pancholy hosted the night along with Nathan Lee Graham and Lesli Margherita. The evening featured special guest appearances by Ariana DeBose, Funny Girl’s Ramin Karimloo and POTUS’ Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura and Julie White. Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan and Jason Tam sang the night's opening number and Six company members Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack and Courtney Mack offered an energetic number choreographed by Gabriella Sorrentin. Mark MacKillop set an all-time Broadway Bares fundraising record for an individual by raising $70,549. Check out highlights from the show below!

James Snyder and Teal Wicks Are Back on the Carousel

James Snyder (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, If/Then) and Teal Wicks (Wicked, The Cher Show) are reuniting as Carousel lovers Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan, roles they previously played opposite one another in an acclaimed 2012 production at the Goodspeed Opera House. They’re now headlining the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic at Sacramento Music Theatre. The production, directed by Nick Corley, will play June 28 through July 3 at the Sacramento, CA mainstay summer theater. Also featured are Diana Huey as Carrie Pipperidge, Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon) as Enoch Snow and Broadway Phantom of the Opera vets Rebecca Eichenberger and Ellen Harvey.

Tony Winner Joaquina Kalukango to Perform on Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Paradise Square Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango is set to perform on NBC’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The event will air on July 4 at 8PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Kalukango will perform an arrangement of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful” during the signature moment of the fireworks display, Macy’s Golden Mile, where thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River. An encore presentation will air beginning at 10PM ET on NBC.