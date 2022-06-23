Odds & Ends: Ariana DeBose, Ramin Karimloo & More Join Broadway Bares: XXX

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Ramin Karimloo

(Photo c/o Polk & Co.)

Even More Stars Board Broadway Bares: XXX

Even more Broadway stars will show some skin for a great cause on June 26 at Hammerstein Ballroom! As previously announced, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will bring its annual striptease spectacular Broadway Bares back as an in-person event. Broadway Bares: XXX will feature provocative new production numbers inspired by the show’s sexy and sensual three-decade run. Ariana DeBose, Ramin Karimloo, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Christopher Sieber have joined the lineup of special guests. Laya Barak will return to direct with Jonathan Lee serving as associate director. Broadway Bares creator Jerry Mitchell and longtime director and performer Nick Kenkel are executive producers.

Christy Altomare & Brandon Victor Dixon to Lead The Sound of Music

A very special concert production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical The Sound of Music will take place on July 25 and July 26 in the Benedict Music Tent at Theatre Aspen in Colorado. Directed by Marc Bruni, choreographed by Denis Jones and featuring a full symphony orchestra comprised of students from the Aspen Music Festival and School, the production will star former Broadway.com vlogger Christy Altomare as Maria and Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon as Captain von Trapp. Joining Altomare and Dixon are Ashley Blanchet as Elsa, Ana María Martínez as Mother Abbess and Brad Oscar as Max. The principal company will be joined by a cast made up of local youth performers, Theatre Aspen summer season company members and singers from the Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS program of the Aspen Music Festival and School, including Sydney Borchers, Megan Brilleslyper, Katharine Burns, Amelia Burshe, Eleanor Carroll, Valérie Filloux, Kayleigh Flynn, Chance Friedman, Claire Griffin, Peyton Herzog, Julia Holoman, Grace Lerew, Emma McAlister, Nina Mutalifu, James Nottingham, Sierra Quint, Jessica Reese, Anna Riley, Logan Saad, Nijel Smith, Harry Spitteler and Gabrielle Turgeon.

Billy Porter

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Billy Porter Signs First-Look Deal with FX

Billy Porter, who earned a 2019 Emmy Award for his performance as Pray Tell on Pose, has signed a first-look deal with FX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will create and develop new content alongside his the producing partner of his newly launched Incognegro production company, D.J. Gugenheim. The Tony winner most recently worked with Gugenheim on his feature directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, which is scheduled to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 22. In addition to his Tony-winning turn as Lola in Kinky Boots, Porter just received an additional Tony Award as a producer when A Strange Loop earned the title of Best Musical at the 75th Tony Awards. Watch this space for more Porter projects!

Watch the Promo for Jennifer Hudson's Daytime Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson's previously announced daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, will air on Fox beginning on September 12, which is also her birthday. "Nothing makes me happier than to see everybody shine and know that they have a light within them," the EGOT'er said in a statement. "On The Jennifer Hudson Show, you’re going to get quality, you’re going to get honesty, you’re going to get all of my heart and don’t forget the fun. We’re going to have a lot of fun.” Check out the promo below!