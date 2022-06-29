Tony Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson Joins Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson is joining the the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The season will premiere on July 27 on Disney+. Created by Broadway's Tim Federle, the series is about a group of East High students who attend the school where the popular High School Musical movies took place.

Olivia Rodrigo and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

(Photo: Disney+)

Ferguson will play Marvin, a family friend of Olivia Rodrigo’s character Nini. Ferguson is a new Tony winner for his performance in the Tony-winning Take Me Out revival. His Broadway credits include Fully Committed, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and On the Town. He has earned five Emmy nominations for his turn as Mitchell Pritchett on ABC's Modern Family.

Also new to the cast this season is popular entertainer Jojo Siwa, who will play Madison. The third season also welcomes Corbin Bleu, who plays himself.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Into the Woods' Julia Lester, pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Broadway's Kate Reinders Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Olivia Rose Keegan, Adrian Lyles, Saylor Bell, Meg Donnelly and Jason Earles.

The third season is set at Camp Shallow Lake, where the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of Frozen and determine who is "best in snow." The season will also feature songs from Camp Rock and the High School Musical franchise.

Watch the trailer for the new season below!