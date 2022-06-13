Take Me Out Wins 2022 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play

Take Me Out has been named winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. The show triumphed at the 75th Annual Tonys ceremony on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall beating out fellow nominees American Buffalo, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, How I Learned To Drive and Trouble in Mind. Jesse Tyler Ferguson also won the award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in the show.

"This has been a tough time for the theater, for our artists and for New York City, and it's taken great courage and commitment on the parts of so many people to come back to the theater," said Second Stage Theater Artistic Director Carole Rothman at the podium.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Take Me Out

(Photo by Joan Marcus)

Starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams and Ferguson, Take Me Out concluded its run at the Helen Hayes Theater on June 11. The cast also included Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

Take Me Out follows Lemming (Williams), star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, he is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.

The creative team for Take Me Out included scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Kenneth Posner and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman.