Kate Rockwell, Hunter Foster & More Set for The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation, The Musical

Casting has been announced for the previously reported premiere of The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation, The Musical, a new stage show drawn from characters in the popular Vacation film franchise. The musical, which features a book, music and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, will premiere at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre on September 10 and run through October 1. It will then transfer to Houston’s Theatre Under the Stars on October 25. Donna Feore directs the Broadway-aimed production. The show was previously set to make its debut in 2020 and was delayed due to the shutdown.

The show will star Kate Rockwell as Ellen Griswold, Hunter Foster as Clark Griswold, Nathan Levy as Rusty Griswold, Livvy Marcus as Audrey Griswold and Jay Klaitz as Cousin Eddie. The cast also includes Carol Angeli, Sarah Bishop, Sydney Beaudoin, Lindsay Nichole Chambers, Jennifer Cody, Julian Marcus DeGuzman, Rohit Gopal, Olivia Griffin, Garett Hawe, Merritt David Janes, Jaygee Macapugay, Heather Makalani, Jennifer Noble, Michael Olaribigbe, Julio Rey, Jody Reynard, Matthew Sims, Jr., Jonathan Wagner and Brandon L. Whitemore.

Formerly known by the title Broadway Vacation, the musical follows a family coping with a series of disasters on a cross-country road trip.

The production will feature scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Tina McCartney, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Kai Harada, music supervision and additional arrangements by Greg Anthony Rassen and music arrangements by Glen Kelly.