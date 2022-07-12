More Casting Announced for Death of a Salesman, Starring Sharon D Clarke & Wendell Pierce

Additional casting for the upcoming revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has been announced. The production, co-directed by Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliot, begins performances at the Hudson Theatre on September 19. Opening night is set for October 9.

Joining the production are Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Kevin Ramessar as Musician, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe and Delaney Williams as Charley, Willy’s neighbor and only friend. The play stars Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony nominee Sharon D Clarke, who are reprising their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award winner André De Shields as Willy’s brother, Ben.

The production features scenic and co-costume design by Anna Fleischle, co-costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, music by Femi Temowo, hair design by Nikiya Mathis, casting by Erica A. Hart and Daniel Swee. The music coordinator is John Miller.

Death of a Salesman is about a traveling salesman whose career and mental state are falling apart. The play first bowed on Broadway in 1949, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. This production marks will mark the fifth Broadway revival of the play, and the first time it will be told from the perspective of a Black family.