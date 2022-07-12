Broadway Grosses: Audiences Pack the House for Macbeth's Final Week

It's summer in the city, and audiences are enjoying Broadway's offerings. Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Tony nominee Ruth Negga, had its final performance on July 10 and played to a packed house its last week at the Longacre Theatre with 98.40 percent capacity. The Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, also had its final performance on July 10 and concluded its run continuing to play to 100 percent capacity. The Music Man once again takes the top slot bringing in $2,962,599. Other usual frontrunners The Lion King and Hamilton racked in over $2 million.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 10.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($2,962,599)

2. The Lion King ( $2,358,454)*

3. Hamilton ($2,224,553)

4. MJ ($1,704,676)

5. Wicked ($1,595,480)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Chicago ($450,294)

4. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive ($391,773)

3. Paradise Square ($266,926)

2. The Kite Runner ($266,612)**

1. The Minutes ($197,795)***



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Plaza Suite (100.00%)

2. MJ (99.69%)

3. Hamilton (99.48%)

4. Macbeth (98.40%)***

5.The Lion King (97.43%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Mr. Saturday Night (61.38%)****

4. Chicago (59.16%)

3. The Minutes (56.01%)***

2. Paradise Square (48.08%)

1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (43.55%)

*Number based on nine regular performances

**Number based on six preview performances

***Number based on seven regular performances

****Number based on six regular performances

Source: The Broadway League