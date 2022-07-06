Broadway Grosses: Plaza Suite Remains Strong as Checkout Time Nears

Plaza Suite is just days away from ending its record-breaking run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, and its box office is having a strong finish. Playing six performances last week, the Neil Simon comedy grossed $1,045,851 and reached 99.95 percent capacity. Though musicals are usually the main dish for Broadway box offices, the revival, led by real-life married couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, extended its run twice and has been a top-five regular for packed houses, right next to tuners The Music Man, Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 3.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,067,547)

2. The Lion King ($2,162,416)

3. Hamilton ($2,152,841)

4. Wicked ($1,826,026)

5. MJ ($1,713,666)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Come From Away ($496,142)

4. American Buffalo ($424,384)

3. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive($406,926)

2. Paradise Square ($300,508)

1. The Minutes ($193,650)*



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Hamilton (100.60%)

2. MJ (100.10%)

3. Plaza Suite (99.95%)**

4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (99.95%)

5. A Strange Loop (99.14%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Chicago (70.15%)

4. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (65.75%)

3. The Minutes (58.02%)*

2. Paradise Square (54.47%)

1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (47.70%)

*Number based on seven performances

**Number based on six performances

Source: The Broadway League