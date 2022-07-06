 Skip to main content
Broadway Grosses: Plaza Suite Remains Strong as Checkout Time Nears

The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 6, 2022
Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick in "Plaza Suite"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Plaza Suite is just days away from ending its record-breaking run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, and its box office is having a strong finish. Playing six performances last week, the Neil Simon comedy grossed $1,045,851 and reached 99.95 percent capacity. Though musicals are usually the main dish for Broadway box offices, the revival, led by real-life married couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, extended its run twice and has been a top-five regular for packed houses, right next to tuners The Music Man, Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 3.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,067,547)  
2. The Lion King ($2,162,416)     
3. Hamilton ($2,152,841)    
4. Wicked ($1,826,026)  
5. MJ ($1,713,666) 

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Come From Away ($496,142) 
4. American Buffalo ($424,384)  
3. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive($406,926) 
2. Paradise Square ($300,508) 
1. The Minutes ($193,650)* 

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (100.60%)  
2. MJ (100.10%) 
3. Plaza Suite  (99.95%)** 
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (99.95%) 
5. A Strange Loop (99.14%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (70.15%)  
4. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (65.75%) 
3. The Minutes (58.02%)*  
2. Paradise Square (54.47%) 
1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (47.70%)  

*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on six performances

Source: The Broadway League

