Broadway Grosses: Plaza Suite Remains Strong as Checkout Time Nears

Plaza Suite is just days away from ending its record-breaking run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, and its box office is having a strong finish. Playing six performances last week, the Neil Simon comedy grossed $1,045,851 and reached 99.95 percent capacity. Though musicals are usually the main dish for Broadway box offices, the revival, led by real-life married couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, extended its run twice and has been a top-five regular for packed houses, right next to tuners The Music Man, Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 3.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,067,547)
2. The Lion King ($2,162,416)
3. Hamilton ($2,152,841)
4. Wicked ($1,826,026)
5. MJ ($1,713,666)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Come From Away ($496,142)
4. American Buffalo ($424,384)
3. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive($406,926)
2. Paradise Square ($300,508)
1. The Minutes ($193,650)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (100.60%)
2. MJ (100.10%)
3. Plaza Suite (99.95%)**
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (99.95%)
5. A Strange Loop (99.14%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (70.15%)
4. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (65.75%)
3. The Minutes (58.02%)*
2. Paradise Square (54.47%)
1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (47.70%)
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on six performances
Source: The Broadway League