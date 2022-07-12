 Skip to main content
Cheyenne Jackson to Step In for Gavin Creel in Into the Woods for One Week

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 12, 2022
Cheyenne Jackson
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Cheyenne Jackson is heading Into the Woods. The stage and screen star will take over the roles of The Wolf and Cinderella's Prince from current star Gavin Creel for one week. Jackson will appear on the St. James Theatre stage from July 24 through August 2. Creel is set to return on August 6. 

Jackson's stage credits include Finian's Rainbow, Xanadu, All Shook Up, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The PerformersAltar Boyz and more. His extensive screen credits include Glee, Equal, Call Me Kat, Julie and the Phantoms, Descendants 3, American Horror Story and more. Creel exits the production for one week to perform his new project Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice at the O’Neill National Musical Theatre Conference.

Jackson joins a cast that stars Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as The Baker, Patina Miller  as the Witch, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s wife, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, David Turner as Steward, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. 

Lear deBessonet directs this Broadway transfer of the Encores! staging of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical. Lorin Latarro choreographs and Rob Berman serves as music director. Into the Woods is set to run through August 21.

