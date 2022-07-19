Acclaimed Into the Woods Revival to Release Cast Recording

Soon audiences everywhere will be able to go Into the Woods! The acclaimed revival will release a Broadway cast recording through Concord Theatricals/Craft Recordings this September. Physical release will be announced at a later time. Lear deBessonet directs this Broadway transfer of the Encores! staging of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical. Lorin Latarro choreographs and Rob Berman serves as music director.

The cast includes Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as The Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Gavin Creel as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s wife, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, David Turner as Steward, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore and Cameron Johnson serve as swings. As announced, Cheyenne Jackson will join the cast for a limited time as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince.

This marks the second Broadway evival of Into the Woods and its first time back on Broadway in 20 years. A star-studded movie adaptation was released in 2014.