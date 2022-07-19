 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Acclaimed Into the Woods Revival to Release Cast Recording

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 19, 2022
Gavin Creel and Julia Lester
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Soon audiences everywhere will be able to go Into the Woods! The acclaimed revival will release a Broadway cast recording through Concord Theatricals/Craft Recordings this September. Physical release will be announced at a later time. Lear deBessonet directs this Broadway transfer of the Encores! staging of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical. Lorin Latarro choreographs and Rob Berman serves as music director. 

The cast includes Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as The Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Gavin Creel as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s wife, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, David Turner as Steward, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore and Cameron Johnson serve as swings. As announcedCheyenne Jackson will join the cast for a limited time as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince.

This marks the second Broadway evival of Into the Woods and its first time back on Broadway in 20 years. A star-studded movie adaptation was released in 2014.

View Comments

Related Shows

Into the Woods

from $89.00

Star Files

Sara Bareilles

Gavin Creel

Aymee Garcia

Annie Golden

Albert Guerzon

Joshua Henry

Brooke Ishibashi

Brian d'Arcy James

Kennedy Kanagawa

David Patrick Kelly

Julia Lester

Patina Miller

Nancy Opel

Phillipa Soo

Cole Thompson

David Turner

Alysia Velez
View All (17)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lea Michele to Follow Beanie Feldstein (And Rachel Berry!) as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl
  2. Shoba Narayan & Austin Colby to Star in World Premiere of Broadway-Aimed Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Netflix's 13: The Musical Movie
Back to Top