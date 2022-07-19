 Skip to main content
Wearing a Mask to Broadway Shows Will Continue to Be Optional Through August

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 19, 2022
Times Square
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Broadway League has announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will continue with the “mask optional” policy through the month of August; the update was originally instated in July. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters.

Audience masking protocols will be evaluated on a monthly basis. Many theaters may no longer require that audience members provide proof of vaccination. Head here to find links listed per show to the individual theater owner sites for more information.

Last August and September, Pass Over, Hamilton, Chicago, The Lion King and Wicked became the first shows to begin performances following shutdowns caused by COVID-19.

