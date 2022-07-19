See Rob McClure Head to Skid Row in New Little Shop of Horrors Pics

Rob McClure has officially arrived somewhere that's green! He began performances as Seymour in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors on July 12, and now there are photos of him in the show. Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey (Tammy Blanchard), her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend (Christian Borle) and the man-eating plant (Aaron Arnell Harrington) that threatens them and the world as we know it. Check out photos from the production below, and then go see it live at Westside Theatre!

Rob McClure as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. and Rob McClure as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)