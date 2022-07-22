Charity Angél Dawson to Join Broadway's Chicago as Matron 'Mama' Morton

Charity Angél Dawson will join the cast of Broadway's long-running Chicago as Matron "Mama" Morton on August 1 at the Ambassador Theatre. She replaces Tony winner Jennifer Holliday who will play her final performance on July 31.

Dawson's Broadway credits include Mrs. Doubtifre, Waitress and Side Show.

She joins a cast that includes Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. As previously announced, Erich Bergen will also join the company on August 1 as Billy Flynn.

Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, the Tony-winning revival of Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.