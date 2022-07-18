Chicago to Welcome Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn Beginning on August 1

Erich Bergen is heading back to Broadway! The stage and screen talent will step into the Tony-winning revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago as Billy Flynn beginning on August 1. He will play the role, currently being played by Ryan Silverman, through September 11 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Bergen made his Broadway debut in Waitress in 2018, though his first Broadway experience was providing voiceover work on Wendy Wasserstein's 1997 play An American Daughter. His other credits include a turn as Bob Gaudio in the first national touring production of Jersey Boys, a performance he reprised in the musical's film adaptation. Bergen played Billy Crocker in the national tour of the Tony-winning Anything Goes revival. He can be seen as Blake Moran on the CBS drama Madam Secretary.

The current cast of Chicago also includes Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Jennifer Holliday as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.