Jawan M. Jackson Recounts Otis Williams' Phone Call About Becoming an Official Member of The Temptations

Jawan M. Jackson, the former star of Ain't Too Proud and Broadway.com vlogger has become an official member of The Temptations, stepping into the spot once held by the late Melvin Franklin, whom he played on Broadway. As Jackson gears up to take the stage in California in a few weeks, he spoke on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal about joining the legendary Motown group.

"It's been such an incredible journey and a full circle moment for me because I've been playing Melvin Franklin for the better part of my career since I've moved to New York," Jackson said. Prior to taking the stage in Ain't Too Proud, the actor made his Broadway debut in Motown The Musical. "Now, I am an actual group member—playing myself! No more make-believe. It's all me."

Otis Williams & Jawan M. Jackson

(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jackson recounted the phone call he received from Otis Williams, the founding member of The Temptations who also served as executive producer on Ain't Too Proud. "We always joked about joining the group. Like, 'All right, if you need somebody, call us. We're there,'" he said. "That phone call came through. I was asked, 'Hey what are you doing this summer? What do you think about being in the group?' I said, 'As what?' He said, 'As a Temptation.' I'm like, 'You're playin'.' I really had to ask him like three, four times because I did not believe that this phone call was true, but indeed it was."

Watch the segment below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.