Odds & Ends: Lesli Margherita & More to Revisit Dames at Sea at Bucks County Playhouse

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Lesli Margherita in Dames at Sea

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Broadway Alums Return to Dames at Sea

Stage fave Lesli Margherita, director/choreographer Randy Skinner, set designer Anna Louizos and costume designer David C. Woolard will recreate their work for the Broadway revival of Dames at Sea when the dance-centric musical plays Bucks County Playhouse from August 12 through September 11. Opening night will be August 13. Olivier Award winner and former Broadway.com vlogger Margherita will lead the cast alongside Daisy Wright. The revival of the 1966 musical ran from September 24, 2015 through January 3, 2016 at the Hayes Theater and tells the story of Ruby (Wright), who steps off a bus from Utah and into her first Broadway show. Hours before the opening night curtain is set to rise, the cast learns that their theater is being demolished. With the help of some adoring sailors, Ruby and the cast set a plan in motion to perform the show in a naval battleship.

Ingrid Michaleson & Laurence O'Keefe Team Up for Penelope

Fresh off of offering fans a performance of one of her songs from The Notebook musical, Ingrid Michaelson is teaming up with Legally Blonde Tony nominee Laurence O'Keefe for a new musical in the works at Disney. Penelope will be a fresh take on the fairyt ale The Princess and the Pea. Robert Sudduth, co-executive producer on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, is writing the script with Will Gluck producing under Olive Bridge.

Off-Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong Welcomes New Stars

The Play That Goes Wrong at New World Stages is a welcoming Chris Lanceley, who will take over the role of Chris Bean on July 25. Chris French will take on the role of Jonathan, and Russell Mernagh temporarily joins the cast in the role of Max until August 22 when Adam Petherbridge takes over. Lanceley, French and Petherbridge all played their roles on the second national tour, and Lanceley is an original off-Broadway company member, who debuted in the show playing Jonathan. We'd say "break a leg," but we know how this comedy plays out.

Will Brill

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Will Brill to Play Roy Cohn on Fellow Travelers

KPOP-bound star Will Brill is set to play ruthless lawyer Roy Cohn on the previously announced Showtime series Fellow Travelers, according to Variety. Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer, Allison Williams, Jelani Alladin and Noah J. Ricketts are also set for the limited series, which is based on Thomas Mallon's novel of the same name. Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner is adapting the book for the screen. The series is described as an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington. The series will start production in Toronto later this month.

Susan Booth Is the Goodman's New Artistic Director

Susan Booth has been named the next artistic director of Chicago’s largest not-for-profit theater company, Goodman Theatre, becoming the eighth creative leader and first woman to do so in the company’s 97 years. Booth departs Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre Company and succeeds current Artistic Director Robert Falls, who previously announced his departure after 35 years of service. Booth assumes Goodman leadership on October 3, following her final production at the Alliance, Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, co-directed with Tinashe Kajese-Bolden. “The Goodman has long played a foundational role in my work as an artist and as an artistic leader. To have come up in a theater so deeply committed to bravery, authenticity and muscular aesthetics was a gift—a gift I've been able to take with me and build upon over the last twenty years in Atlanta,” said Booth in a statement. "I'm beyond grateful to the Board, the staff, the artists and the leadership of the Goodman for this extraordinary opportunity.”