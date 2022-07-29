The Crown's Emma Corrin to Make West End Return in Michael Grandage's Orlando

Golden Globe winner and Olivier Award nominee Emma Corrin is set to return to the London stage in the title role of Orlando. Inspired by Virgina Woolf's novel, this new stage version is by Neil Bartlett with Michael Grandage directing. The Michael Grandage Company production will debut in the West End in late fall with dates, theater and details to be announced later.

"Neil Bartlett’s joyous new adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando dances through time and gender, challenging us to remember that nothing really matters except the courage to be yourself," Grandage said. "It is one of the most surprising stories in the English language, and with its inspiring vision of all bodies having equal rights to love, I’m delighted that MGC is returning to the West End with Emma Corrin to bring this timely story to a whole new audience.”

Corrin's stage return follows their Olivier-nominated performance in Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre. On television, their credits include playing Lady Diana Spencer in the award-winning The Crown, for which they won both Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards as well as receiving SAG and Emmy nominations. Corrin stars in the upcoming film My Policeman for Amazon, which Grandage also helmed.