 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

See Photos of Julie Benko as Fanny Brice as She Headlines Funny Girl Ahead of Lea Michele's Broadway Return

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 2, 2022
Julie Benko & the Broadway company of "Funny Girl"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Julie Benko, who has been the standby for the lead role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl since the revival opened at the August Wilson Theatre in April, begins headlining the show full-time from August 2 through September 4. Original star and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Beanie Feldstein took her final bow on July 31. Lea Michele will headline the show starting on September 6. Benko will also play the role at every Thursday evening performance during Michele’s run. Benko's Broadway credits include the 2014 revival of Les Miserables and being an understudy and swing in Fiddler on the Roof in 2015. The cast features Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, five-time Emmy winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Brice (through September 4), Tony nominee Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. Take a look at Benko as Fanny Brice below.

Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and Julie Benko as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Don't rain on her parade! Julie Benko plays the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl through September 4 and at every Thursday evening performance during Lea Michele’s run.
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
View Comments

Related Shows

Funny Girl

from $69.00

Star Files

Julie Benko

Articles Trending Now

  1. Darius Barnes, Broadway Dancer & Choreographer, Dies at 34
  2. Ryoko Yonekura to Return to Chicago as Roxie Hart in November
  3. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Rush to See Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo in Dear Evan Hansen
Back to Top