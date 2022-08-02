See Photos of Julie Benko as Fanny Brice as She Headlines Funny Girl Ahead of Lea Michele's Broadway Return

Julie Benko, who has been the standby for the lead role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl since the revival opened at the August Wilson Theatre in April, begins headlining the show full-time from August 2 through September 4. Original star and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Beanie Feldstein took her final bow on July 31. Lea Michele will headline the show starting on September 6. Benko will also play the role at every Thursday evening performance during Michele’s run. Benko's Broadway credits include the 2014 revival of Les Miserables and being an understudy and swing in Fiddler on the Roof in 2015. The cast features Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, five-time Emmy winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Brice (through September 4), Tony nominee Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. Take a look at Benko as Fanny Brice below.