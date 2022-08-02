Newcomer Veronica Stern to Lead the National Tour of Anastasia

Veronica Stern is set to lead the national tour of Anastasia beginning on August 23 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, Massachusetts. Kyla Stone will perform during the first week of the two-week engagement in that city, completing her run as Anya. The production will travel to over 50 cities, including Chicago, Indianapolis, Birmingham, Atlanta and Cincinnati with additional cities to be announced.

Stern is a graduate of the Musical Theater program at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. She is from Pelham, New York, where she serves as the assistant to the director of education at Sing for Hope, a non-profit organization in New York City. She has performed professionally at Carnegie Hall, Cincinnati Music Hall and Totem Pole Playhouse.

The cast will also feature Willem Butler as Dmitry, Ben Edquist as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily as well as Leela Chopra and Alexandrya Salazar as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Thalia Atallah, Lance Timothy Barker, Zachary Bigelow, William Aaron Bishop, Louis Brogna, Amin Fuson, Rebecca Hartman, Kaitlyn Jackson, Brooklyn Libao, Alec Lloyd, Victoria Madden, Billy McGavin, Lathan A. Roberts, Amy Smith, Sarah Statler, Lauren Teyke and Aidan Ziegler-Hansen.

From the Tony-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved film, Anastasia transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya (Stern) enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Anastasia features a book by playwright Terrence McNally, a new score by composer Stephen Flaherty and lyricist Lynn Ahrens and direction by Darko Tresnjak.