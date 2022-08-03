Odds & Ends: Death of a Salesman Shifts First Preview Date

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Broadway's Death of a Salesman Shifts First Preview Date

The upcoming Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has moved up its first preview performance at the Hudson Theatre. Originally announced to begin its limited run on September 19, the London transfer will now begin on September 17. It will celebrate opening night on October 9 as announced. The Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliot co-directed production stars Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony nominee Sharon D Clarke, who are reprising their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, Tony Award winner André De Shields as Willy’s brother, Ben, Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Kevin Ramessar as Musician, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe and Delaney Williams as Charley, Willy’s neighbor and only friend.

Rachel Dratch as Stephanie in POTUS.

(Photo: Paul Kolnik)

POTUS Filmed for New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Selina Fillinger’s Tony-nominated POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is being kept for posterity. The farce was filmed on August 2 at the Shubert Theatre for the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Featuring 2022 Tony nominees Julie White and Rachel Dratch as Harriet and Stephanie, respectively, the starry POTUS company also includes Lilli Cooper as Chris, Lea DeLaria as Bernadette, Julianne Hough in her Broadway debut as Dusty, Suzy Nakamura in her Broadway debut as Jean and Vanessa Williams as Margaret. Susan Stroman directs the production, which will play its scheduled final performance on August 14.

Alan Paul Named New Artistic Director at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company has announced its new Artistic Director. Alan Paul, who is currently the Associate Artistic Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., will take over as Artistic Director starting with the 2023 season. He succeeds Julianne Boyd, Barrington Stage Company co-founder, who is retiring at the end of the 2022 season after leading the company for 27 years. "It is my great honor to be the next Artistic Director of Barrington Stage Company. I am deeply inspired by the incredible staff and artists who have made BSC such a vibrant hub for both classics and new work,” said Paul in a statement. “I am excited to build on BSC’s legacy as an incubator for new plays and musicals from a broad variety of voices. Musicals are my first love, and I plan to make the advancement of musical theater a cornerstone of my vision. The Berkshires are a magical place for theater, and I look forward to becoming an active member of the community."

Cast Set for World Premiere of Nathan Englander's What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank at the Old Globe

A slew of stage favorites will appear in the upcoming world premiere production of Pulitzer Prize finalist Nathan Englander's What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank at The Old Globe in San Diego. Barry Edelstein will direct the play, which is set to begin performances on September 11 and open on September 18. The cast features Rebecca Creskoff (Claws) as Debbie, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Mark, Joshua Malina (The West Wing) as Phil, Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Trevor and Sophie von Haselberg (Billy & Ray) as Lauren. What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is Englander’s adaptation of his award-winning short story about two women, inseparable in high school, whose adult lives have taken them to opposite ends of the earth, and to wildly different experiences of culture, religion, and family. When they reunite, their bond is tested by the distance that has grown between them… and also by their husbands, who don’t exactly see eye to eye.