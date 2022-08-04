Alfred Molina-Led The Father Among L.A. Drama Critics Circle Winners

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards, honoring excellence in theater in L.A. and Orange County, has announced its 2020-2021 winners. Pasadena Playhouse’s The Father received the most awards with nine honors, including the prestigious Production Award, which is shared with the Echo Theater Company's Poor Clare.

Florian Zeller's 2016 Tony-nominated play The Father, which inspired a film adaptation that earned Zeller, co-screenwriter Christopher Hampton and star Anthony Hopkins Oscars in 2021, is about retired dancer Andre (Molina), who is living with his adult daughter Anne and her husband as his world begins to unravel. In addition to the Production Award, The Father also won for Zeller's writing and Hampton's translation, Alfred Molina and Sue Cremin's performances, Jessica Kubzansky's direction, David Meyer's set design, Elizabeth Harper's lighting design, John Zalewski's sound design as well as the Ensemble Performance Award.

The national touring production of Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-nominated 2018 revival of My Fair Lady won the McCulloh Award for Revival, with music director John Bell, choreographer Christopher Gatelli and costume designer Catherine Zuber also winning in their respective categories.

