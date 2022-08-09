Broadway Grosses: Tony-Winning Smash Hamilton Celebrates Seven Years

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton celebrated seven years since it opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015. While the musical can be viewed on Disney+, audiences still want to be in the room where it happens. Currently led by Miguel Cervantes in the title role, the production grossed $2,219,057 and reached 101.14 percent capacity. Raise a glass!
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 7.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($2,825,166)
2. The Lion King ($2,222,752)
3. Hamilton ($2,219,057)
4. Into the Woods ($1,933,392)
5. MJ ($1,746,901)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Funny Girl ($582,269)
4. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive ($579,297)
3. Mr. Saturday Night* ($541,362)
2. Chicago ($518,857)
1. The Kite Runner ($306,252)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.14%)
2. Dear Evan Hansen (101.11%)
3. MJ (100.43%)
4. Six (99.02%)
5. Into the Woods (98.50%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beetlejuice (73.29%)
4. The Kite Runner (70.42%)
3. Chicago(70.22%)
2. Mr. Saturday Night (66.50%)*
1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (64.77%)
*Number based on six regular performances
Source: The Broadway League