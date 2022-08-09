Broadway Grosses: Tony-Winning Smash Hamilton Celebrates Seven Years

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton celebrated seven years since it opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015. While the musical can be viewed on Disney+, audiences still want to be in the room where it happens. Currently led by Miguel Cervantes in the title role, the production grossed $2,219,057 and reached 101.14 percent capacity. Raise a glass!

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 7.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($2,825,166)

2. The Lion King ($2,222,752)

3. Hamilton ($2,219,057)

4. Into the Woods ($1,933,392)

5. MJ ($1,746,901)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Funny Girl ($582,269)

4. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive ($579,297)

3. Mr. Saturday Night* ($541,362)

2. Chicago ($518,857)

1. The Kite Runner ($306,252)



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Hamilton (101.14%)

2. Dear Evan Hansen (101.11%)

3. MJ (100.43%)

4. Six (99.02%)

5. Into the Woods (98.50%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Beetlejuice (73.29%)

4. The Kite Runner (70.42%)

3. Chicago(70.22%)

2. Mr. Saturday Night (66.50%)*

1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (64.77%)

*Number based on six regular performances

Source: The Broadway League