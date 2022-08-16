Broadway Grosses: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Brings Crowds in During Final Weekend

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical concluded its run at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on August 14, bringing audiences in to bid the hit-packed show farewell. The production played to 99.62 percent capacity houses and earned $1,334,842. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe led the show in the title role, marking her Broadway debut. Tina officially opened on November 7, 2019, starring Adrienne Warren, who won a Tony for her performance as the music legend. The show also garnered Tony nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Choreography, Best Direction, Best Orchestrations, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design and for Daniel J. Watts and Myra Lucretia Taylor's performances. At the time of closing, Tina played 27 previews and 482 regular performances.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 14.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($2,784,927)

2. Hamilton ($2,194,094)

3. The Lion King ($2,052,136)

4. Into the Woods ($2,004,011)

5. MJ ($1,743,069)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. A Strange Loop ($655,888)

4. Funny Girl ($627,954)

3. Come From Away ($567,547)

2. Chicago ($518,254)

1. The Kite Runner ($263,930)



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Dear Evan Hansen (100.95%)

2. MJ (100.40%)

3. Into the Woods (100.18%)

4. Hamilton (99.98%)

5. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (99.62%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Funny Girl (73.69%)

4. Mr. Saturday Night (72.55%)*

3. Chicago (70.25%)

2. The Kite Runner (65.34%)

1. Beetlejuice (64.61%)

*Number based on seven regular performances

Source: The Broadway League