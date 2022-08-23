Nathan Lee Graham, Hannah Whitley & More Join the Hadestown National Tour

New stars are taking the road to hell across the country. The national touring production of the Tony-winning musical Hadestown has extended its run through the spring of 2024, and new principal actors will begin performannces on October 4 in Houston, Texas.

Broadway alum Nathan Lee Graham will take the stage as Hermes with Hannah Whitley as Eurydice, Broadway vet Maria-Christina Oliveras as Persephone and Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades. Chibueze Ihuoma, who took over the role of Orpheus in June, will continue leading the production.

Graham is known for being in the original Broadway casts of The Wild Party and Priscilla Queen of the Desert. This marks the national tour debut for Whitley. Oliveras was seen in Broadway's Amelie, Machinal and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Quinn's national touring credints including Finding Neverland, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged and Scooby Doo LIVE!.

The Fates will be played by Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano and Nyla Watson. The Workers Chorus will feature Jordan Bollwerk, Lindsey Hailes, Courtney Lauster, Eddie Noel Rodríguez and Jamari Johnson Williams. Swings for the tour include Tyla Collier, Ian Coulter-Buford, Alex Lugo, J. Antonio Rodriguez and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Current cast members Morgan Siobhan Green (Eurydice), Kimberly Marable (Persephone) and Kevyn Morrow (Hades) will play their final performance at the Tulsa PAC in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday, October 2. Levi Kreis (Hermes) will play his final performance at Bass Hall in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, September 25.

Hadestown is written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin. It opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre and tells the story of two intertwining mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Hadestown won eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.