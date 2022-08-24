The Book of Mormon National Tour Sets Cast and Launch Date

As previously reported, the Tony-winning musical The Book of Mormon is heading to a city near you. The new national tour is scheduled to launch in September, visiting over 50 cities across America. The tour will officially open on September 29 at the Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The cast features Sam McLellan as Elder Price, Sam Nackman as Elder Cunningham, Berlande as Nabulungi, Sean Casey Flanagan as Elder McKinley, Lamont J. Whitaker as Mafala Hatimbi, Trevor Dorner as Missionary Training Center Voice/Price's Dad/Joseph Smith/Mission President and Dewight Braxton Jr as General. The ensemble features Kemari Bryant, Gideon Chickos, Jarius Miquel Cliett, Tamara Daly, Matthew Dant, Craig Franke, Vance Klassen, William J. Lassiter, Evan Lennon, Joey Myers, Rachel Parker, Justin Phillips, Trinity Posey, Nadia Ra'shaun, and Kyle Segar. Swings for the tour include Bernie Baldassaro, India Boone, Aaron Brown, Justin Forward, Eliah B. Johnson, Joshua Keen, Connor Olney and Thomas Ed Purvis.

With a book, music and lyrics by Robert Lopez, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon follows two young missionaries who are sent to Uganda to try to convert citizens to the Mormon religion. One missionary, Elder Price (McLellan), is an enthusiastic go-getter with a strong dedication to his faith, while his partner, Elder Cunningham (Nackman), is a socially awkward but well-meaning nerd whose tendency to embroider the truth soon lands him in trouble. Upon their arrival in Africa, Elders Price and Cunningham learn that a successful mission may not be as easy as they expected.

Casey Nicholaw and Parker co-directed the production, which features choreography by Nicholaw, musical direction by Stephen Oremus, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan and orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Oremus. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

The Book of Mormon won nine Tony Awards in 2011, including Best Musical. The Broadway production continues to play the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.