Nathan Lane, Colman Domingo, Laurie Metcalf & More Win 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

A slew of Broadway favorites took home trophies at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 4. The winners include Tony winners Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf, Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Schmigadoon! and more.

Three-time Tony winner Lane won his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his performance as Teddy Dimas on Only Murders In the Building. This marked his seventh nomination for guest acting. Tony nominee Domingo also won hist first Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Ali on Euphoria.

Tony winner Metcalf received her fourth Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance as Weed on the Jean Smart-led Hacks. Tony nominee Patricia Clarkson took home the trophy for the Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category for her work as Ellen on State of the Union.

Schmigadoon!, the musical comedy series, which stars Broadway's Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski and more, received the award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for Cinco Paul's music and lyrics. The Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program was given to Annie Live!'s Mia Neal and Leah Loukas. The Gilded Age, which is packed with Broadway stars, won Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More).

The Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 12 on NBC and Peacock.