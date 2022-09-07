Go Inside the Broadway Dance Center With Chryssie Whitehead on The Broadway Show

Five, six, seven, eight! Founded in 1984, Broadway Dance Center serves as a creative home to hoofers of all levels. On The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, correspondent Perry Sook headed to the space to learn more—and even take class.

Sook spoke with Broadway's Chryssie Whitehead, a faculty member at BDC. She has been teaching dance since 2005 and took classes herself at BDC beginning at the age of 12. "I think it's important for you to find teachers at Broadway Dance Center or Steps—or any other studios here in the city—where you feel comfortable, where you feel supported, where you feel like you can go for it and then take that into the audition room," she said.

