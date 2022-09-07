Odds & Ends: James Monroe Iglehart to Host Inaugural Black Theatre United Gala

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

James Monroe Iglehart to Host Inaugural Black Theatre United Gala

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart will host the inaugural gala for Black Theatre United. A Night to Remember will take place on October 3 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Supported by Business for Good, the event will begin with a concert featuring performances by BTU founders Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Capathia Jenkins, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Darius de Haas, Natasha Yvette Williams and Lillias White as well as Josh Groban, Joaquina Kalukango, Chuck Cooper, Lilli Cooper, Eddie Cooper and special appearances by Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel. Jerry Dixon will direct the performance with Michael Mitchell providing musical direction. Throughout the evening, BTU will also honor trailblazing leaders in Black theater who are inspiring the next generation. Honorees will be announced at a later date.

Cast Set for Jeff Augustin's Where the Mountain Meets the Sea Off-Broadway

The upcoming New York premiere of Jeff Augustin's Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, which will play MTC's Stage I off-Broadway, will star Billy Eugene Jones (A Soldier's Play), replacing the previously announced Russell G. Jones who had a scheduling conflict, and Chris Meyers (How I Learned to Drive). The production uses lyrical storytelling and live folk songs from indie-folk band The Bengsons to tell the story of a son's quest to connect with his father. Joshua Kahan Brody directs the new work, which will begin preview performances on October 11 ahead of opening November 2.

Watch the Trailer for Filmed Stage Production of London's Heathers

The London production of Heathers, now playing at the Other Palace, just released a trailer for its upcoming filmed stage production. The movie stars Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer, Simon Gordon as Jason “J.D” Dean, Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Vivian Panka as Heather Duke, Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara, Vicki Lee Taylor as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Mhairi Angus as Martha Dunnstock, Liam Doyle as Kurt Kelly, Rory Phelan as Ram Sweeney, Oliver Brooks as Kurt’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Andy Brady as Ram’s Dad/Principal Gowan/Veronica’s Dad, Benjamin Karran as Beleaguered Geek, Chris Parkinson as Hipster Dork/Officer McCord, Jermaine Woods as Peppy Stud/Officer Milner, Eleanor Morrison Halliday as Young Republicanette, Mary-Jean Caldwell as Stoner Chick, Hannah Lowther as New Wave Party Girl and May Tether as Drama Club Drama Queen. The musical is directed for the stage by Andy Fickman and features choreography by Gary Lloyd with a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. Heathers will begin streaming free on Roku on September 16 in the United States and Canada. Watch the trailer below!