Moulin Rouge! Star Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Welcome Baby Boy

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 13, 2022
Derek and Elycia Klena
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony nominee Derek Klena, who plays Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and wife Elycia have welcomed their first child. Their son, Dax Arthur Klena, was born on September 8. Klena announced the news on social media on September 13: "We are beyond in love with this little nugget and so thankful to have a happy healthy mama and sweet baby boy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Derek Klena (@derek_klena)

Klena, a Tony nominee for his featured performance in Jagged Little Pill, is known for his Broadway performances in Wicked, Anastasia and The Bridges of Madison County. He is currently performing at the Al Hirschfield Theatre in the Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The couple met while students at UCLA and got engaged in 2017. They wed in 2018. 

Star Files

Derek Klena

