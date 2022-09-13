Odds & Ends: See Sophia Anne Caruso, Patti LuPone, Kerry Washington & More in The School for Good & Evil Trailer

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Get Ready forThe School for Good & Evil

The first trailer for Netflix's The School for Good & Evil is here. The movie stars Broadway alums Kerry Washington and Sophia Anne Caruso as well as Tony winners Patti LuPone and Laurence Fishburne. It also features High School Musical: The Musical – The Series' Sofia Wylie, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap and Rachel Bloom. Directed by Paul Feig with a screenplay penned by David Magee and Laura Solon, the Netflix film follows best friends Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie) as they discover a school where students are trained to become fairy tale heroes as well as villains. Based on the bestselling first novel in the popular Soman Chainani book series, the movie is scheduled for release this month. Check out the trailer below!

Megan Reinking Replaces Kate Rockwell in the World Premiere of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation

Megan Reinking will play the role of Ellen Griswold in the upcoming world premiere of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, replacing the previously announced Kate Rockwell, who is exiting the musical because she is expecting her first child. “To steal from the great Hunter Foster: the theatre is all about family. And now it’s time for me to go home and put my energy into my own family, which will be growing in just a few weeks,” said Rockwell on Instagram. Reinking was originally an alternate for the role and has appeared on Broadway in Hair, Lestat, The People in the Picture and Dracula. Rockwell was most recently seen on Broadway in Mean Girls—her other credits include Bring It On, Rock of Ages, Hair and Legally Blonde. The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation is based on the film franchise of the same name and features a book, music and lyrics by The Other Josh Cohen writing team of David Rossmer and Steve Rosen. The musical begins previews on September 13 at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre and opens on September 22.

Watch the First Trailer of Michael Grandage's My Policeman

The film adaptation of Bethan Roberts' My Policeman has released its first full trailer. Based on Roberts' novel, the movie is directed by Tony and Olivier winner Michael Grandage. Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett star in the film, which is set in 1950s Brighton and follows Tom Burgess (Styles), a gay policeman, who marries school teacher Marion Taylor (Corrin) while being in a relationship with Patrick Hazlewood (Dawson) , a museum curator. My Policeman arrives in theaaters on October 21 and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. Watch the trailer below!

P.S. Watch Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson perform "Losing My Mind" from Follies.