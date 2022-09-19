 Skip to main content
The Piano Lesson, Starring Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson & John David Washington, Arrives on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 19, 2022
Danielle Brooks and Samuel L. Jackson
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Broadway revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Piano Lesson has arrived. The production begins performances at the Barrymore Theatre on September 19 and opens on October 13. Directed by LaTanya Richardson JacksonThe Piano Lesson stars Samuel L. JacksonDanielle Brooks and John David Washington

Winner of the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 1936. A battle is brewing in the Charles household. At the center lies the family’s prized heirloom piano. On one side, a brother plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister will go to any length to keep it and preserve the family history. Only their uncle stands in between. But even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.

The cast also includes Michael Potts, Ray Fisher, April Matthis and Trai Byers. 

The Piano Lesson features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Scott Lehrer and wig design by Cookie Jordan

