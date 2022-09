Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week Paige is honoring the Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years. Paige plays nostalgic show tunes and movie songs, shares her personal recollections of meeting The Queen and more in this special episode. Listen to the full episode by clicking the link below!