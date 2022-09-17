Death of a Salesman, Starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke, Begins Broadway Run

The Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman begins its limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre on September 17 and open on October 9. The production, co-directed by Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliot, is a transfer from the West End.

This production reunites its London stars Olivier nominee Wendell Pierce and Oliver winner as Willy Loman and Tony nominee Sharon D Clarke as Linda Loman. The cast also features Tony winner André De Shields as Ben, Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy Loman, Delaney Williams as Charley and Stephen Stocking as Bernard.

The revival features scenic and co-costume design by Anna Fleischle, co-costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, music by Femi Temowo, hair design by Nikiya Mathis, casting by Erica A. Hart and Daniel Swee. The music coordinator is John Miller.

Miller's classic drama illuminates the dark underbelly of the American Dream and its elusive promise of equality and opportunity for all. Death of a Salesman first bowed on Broadway in 1949, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. This production marks the fifth Broadway revival of the play, and the first time it will be told from the perspective of a Black family.