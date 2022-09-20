Anne Boleyn and Me: How Six Star Andrea Macasaet Keeps the Role 'Fresh & Spicy'

For more than three years, Andrea Macasaet has brought the story of Anne Boleyn to life in Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' Six. As an original cast member who has been with the company since its North American debut, Macasaet is reflecting on her time in the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning production by talking with Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper at the Civilian Hotel. They chat about the role, the sisterhood of the crown and more on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

To play the second wife of King Henry VIII eight times a week, Macasaet is constantly reassesing the character. "Anne Boleyn grows as I grow," she said. "She's different every day because I'm not the same person that I was yesterday. I'm ever-evolving and she is, too. I think that is how I honor her in the show by keeping her fresh and spicy every day. I've been given the opportunity to just be myself throughout the entire process. Toby [Moss] and Lucy [Marlow] have been really adamant on us just bringing our authentic selves to our characters, so that's what I've been doing."

Six is 80 minutes of non-stop musical numbers and choreoraphy where the queens rarely leave the stage, and the cast has just as much fun together offstage as they do while performing. "Behind the curtain, they are my sisters," Macasaet said. "We've grown up over these last three years. Three incredible, monumental years that changed all of our lives. To be on that journey all together, where no queen is doing more than the other within the production, we feel each other's energy. They are my sisters, and I've hit the lottery with this cast."

Known rewriting "herstory" by giving the microphone to the ex-wives, Six celebrates womanhood. "What's so special about the show is you get to sit down and see six women from different walks of life being bold, funny, vulnerable, outspoken, sassy, and all of these things, which we all are. It's like these six queens embody the one woman. That's what's special about it. You are given permission to be exactly who you are or when you are, where you are."

Watch the interview below. Head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.