Broadway Grosses: Waving Goodbye to Tony-Winning Musical Dear Evan Hansen

September 18 was an emotional day for Dear Evan Hansen fans, and here's why: the Tony-winning musical played its final performance at the Music Box Theatre. The show opened on December 4, 2016 and went on to score Tony Awards for Best Musical, book writer Steven Levenson, songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Alex Lacamoire's orchestrations, Rachel Bay Jones' performance and for star Ben Platt, who went on to headline the film adaptation . At 100.56 percent capacity, audiences flocked to the Music Box to wave goodbye to the show.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 11.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($2,954,063)

2. Hamilton ($1,908,151)

3. MJ The Musical ($1,724,444)

4. The Lion King ($1,639,087)

5. Wicked ($1,414,988)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Leopoldstadt ($556,493)*

4. The Kite Runner ($386,916)

3. 1776 ($182,231)**

2. Cost of Living ($120,787)***

1. Death of a Salesman ($93,114)****

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Dear Evan Hansen (100.56%)

2. Come From Away (100.51%)

3. MJ The Musical (100.37%)

4. Hadestown (99.73%)

5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (99.58%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Beetlejuice(82.69%)

4. Cost of Living (79.39%)***

3. The Kite Runner (77.80%)

2. Leopoldstadt (75.68%)*

1. Into the Woods (70.54%)

*Number based on five preview performances.

**Number based on three preview performances.

***Number based on six preview performances.

****Number based on one preview performance.

Source: The Broadway League