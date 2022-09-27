Broadway Grosses: The Phantom of the Opera Draws Audiences Back to Its Lair

Emilie Kouatchou in Broadway's "The Phantom of the Opera" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Audiences are flocking to the Majestic Theatre to experience the angel of music. As previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history has set a final performance date of February 18, 2023. The production packed in crowds to 100.62 percent capacity and surged from $964,172 to $1,205,364 within just one week of announcing the show's closure.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 25.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($2,804,085)

2. Hamilton ($1,915,328)

3. MJ The Musical ($1,732,796)

4. The Lion King ($1,703,438)

5. Funny Girl ($1,640,370)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Chicago ($635,113)

4. Death of a Salesman ($413,428)*

3. The Kite Runner ($356,190)

2. 1776 ($342,777)**

1. Cost of Living ($137,796)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Phantom of the Opera (100.62%)

2. Come From Away (100.61%)

3. MJ The Musical (100.38%)

4. Hadestown (99.37%)

5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (99.36%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Death of a Salesman (81.45%)*

4. The Piano Lesson (81.08%)**

3. Leopoldstadt (78.83%)**

2. The Kite Runner (74.74%)

1. Into the Woods (74.73%)

*Number based on six preview performances.

**Number based on seven preview performances.

Source: The Broadway League