Broadway Grosses: The Phantom of the Opera Draws Audiences Back to Its Lair

Audiences are flocking to the Majestic Theatre to experience the angel of music. As previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history has set a final performance date of February 18, 2023. The production packed in crowds to 100.62 percent capacity and surged from $964,172 to $1,205,364 within just one week of announcing the show's closure.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 25.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($2,804,085)
2. Hamilton ($1,915,328)
3. MJ The Musical ($1,732,796)
4. The Lion King ($1,703,438)
5. Funny Girl ($1,640,370)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($635,113)
4. Death of a Salesman ($413,428)*
3. The Kite Runner ($356,190)
2. 1776 ($342,777)**
1. Cost of Living ($137,796)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (100.62%)
2. Come From Away (100.61%)
3. MJ The Musical (100.38%)
4. Hadestown (99.37%)
5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (99.36%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Death of a Salesman (81.45%)*
4. The Piano Lesson (81.08%)**
3. Leopoldstadt (78.83%)**
2. The Kite Runner (74.74%)
1. Into the Woods (74.73%)
*Number based on six preview performances.
**Number based on seven preview performances.
Source: The Broadway League