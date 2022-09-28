Hear from Angelica Ross, Orfeh, Andy Karl & More on The Broadway Show

Angelica Ross on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on October 2 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Pose standout and Chicago’s new star Angelica Ross at citizenM Hotel about her historic Broadway debut .
- Host Tamsen Fadal pals around with Broadway power couple Orfeh and Andy Karl at the Rum House ahead of their Legally Bound concert at Sony Music Hall on October 14.
- Shopping in Shubert Alley! Follow correspondent Perry Sook as he hits the streets at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sits down with Cody Jamison Strand, known for playing Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek checks in with theater besties Catherine Wreford Ledlow and Craig Ramsay about winning Amazing Race Canada.
The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally
