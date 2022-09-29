Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke & More Complete the Cast of Merrily We Roll Along

Full casting has been revealed for New York Theatre Workshop's previously announced revival of Merrily We Roll Along. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth and based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, this production is directed by Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson. Merrily We Roll Along, starring Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, will begin previews on November 21. The show is set to open on December 12 and is scheduled to run through January 21, 2023.

Joining the previously announced Groff as Franklin, Mendez as Mary and Radcliffe as Charley are Hamilton's Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie and Broadway alums Katie Rose Clarke as Beth, Talia Simone Robinson as Meg and Reg Rogers as Joe. The company also includes Leana Rae Concepcion as Newscaster/Waitress/Auditionee, Carter Harris as Frank Jr., Colin Keane as Frank Jr., Corey Mach as Tyler/Make-Up Artist, Jamila Sabares-Klemm as Dory/Evelyn, Brian Sears as Photographer/Bunker, Christian Strange as RU/Newscaster/Reverend, Vishal Vaidya as Jerome, Natalie Wache as KT, Jacob Keith Watson as Terry/Mr. Spencer as well as swings Morgan Kirner, Amanda Rose, Evan Alexander Smith and Koray Tarhan.

Utilizing a backwards timeline, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship from wide-eyed newcomers to world-weary middle-aged adults between composer Franklin Shepard and his two friends—writer Mary and lyricist and playwright Charley. Friedman first directed the musical at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory, which subsequently transferred to the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

The creative team for Merrily We Roll Along features Catherine Jayes as music supervisor and Alvin Hough, Jr. as music director, with scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker and sound design by Kai Harada.