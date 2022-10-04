Orfeh & Andy Karl on Finding Harmony & Their Upcoming Concert at Sony Hall

Broadway power couple Orfeh and Andy Karl have been making music together for many years, and they are headed back to the New York City stage this fall. The couple previously starred together on Broadway in Saturday Night Fever, Legally Blonde and Pretty Woman. Now, they are set to offer a concert on October 14 at Sony Music Hall. On The Broadway Show, the pair sat down with host Tamsen Fadal at the Rum House to talk all things Legally Bound.

"It's going to be really exciting. We've got a ton of singers, our whole band, practically an entirely new set," Orfeh said. "There are a couple of songs we have to keep because the audience and the fans that come over and over again are like, 'If you don't keep this, we're not coming.' So, we have to split the difference, but it's mostly a completely new set, so we're really excited."

Orfeh and Karl met while performing in Broadway's Saturday Night Fever. Karl, who returns to Into the Woods on October 11, said singing is something he and his wife have always shared. "Before we were even together, we sang in the hallways of Saturday Night Fever," Karl said. "It's all about finding harmony." The couple, who have been married since 2001, hopes that love reaches the audience: "We want people out of their seats. We want them jumping and cheering and clapping and having a good time. That's what it's all about."

Watch the interview below and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.