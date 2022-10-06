Complete Casting Announced for Broadway Premiere of Ain’t No Mo’

Complete casting has been announced for Ain't No Mo', which had a twice-extended run at the Public Theater in 2019. Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper, the show will play Broadway's Belasco Theatre beginning previews on November 3 and opening on December 1. Stevie Walker-Webb will make his Broadway debut as the director.

Returning to the production are Public Theater cast members Cooper as Peaches as well as Fedna Jacquet as Passenger #1, Marchánt Davis as Passenger #2, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Passenger #4 and 1776 star Crystal Lucas-Perry as Passenger #5; Shannon Matesky joins the Broadway company as Passenger #3. Understudies include Nik Alexander, Jasminn Johnson, Michael Rishawn, Kedren Spencer, Brennie Tellu and Emma Van Lare.

Ain’t No Mo’ dares to ask the incendiary question: “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” The answer is the high-octane comedy about being Black in today’s America from the mischievous mind of playwright Cooper, who won the 2021 Whiting Award for Drama.

Ain’t No Mo’ will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Emilio Sosa, wig design by Mia M. Neal, sound design by Jonathan Deans and Taylor William and lighting design by Adam Honoré.