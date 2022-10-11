Stranger Things' Matthew Modine to Star in London's To Kill A Mockingbird

New casting has been announced for the West End production of To Kill A Mockingbird playing at the Gielgud Theatre. The current company, led by Richard Coyle, will take their final bow on November 19. Written by Aaron Sorkin, based on Harper Lee's novel of the same name, To Kill A Mockingbird is directed by Bartlett Sher.

Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Matthew Modine will take on the role of Atticus Finch. Modine is known for playing Dr. Martin “Papa” Brenner in Stranger Things. His other screen credits include Birdy, Vision Quest, Full Metal Jacket, Short Cuts and more. Two-time Olivier nominee Cecilia Noble will play Calpurnia. Anna Munden will play Scout Finch. They are joined by Sam Mitchell as Jem Finch and Ellis Howard as Dill Harris. Welsh stage and screen actor Jason Hughes will take over as Bob Ewell. Cheryl Burniston, Colin R Campbell, Jack Crumlin, Alan Drake, Max Ferguson, Phillipa Flynn, Niamh James, Julie Legrand, Nigel Lister and George Telfer are also joining the cast.

Continuing cast members include Harry Attwell as Mr. Cunningham/Boo Radley, Helen Belbin as Miss Stephanie/Dill’s Mother, Niall Buggy as Judge Taylor, John Hastings as Bailiff, Rebecca Hayes as Mayella Ewell, Simon Hepworth as Link Deas, Tom Mannion as Sheriff Heck Tate, Tiwai Muza, Itoya Osagiede, Jude Owusu as Tom Robinson, Oyin Oyija, David Sturzaker as Horace Gilmer and Natasha Williams as Mrs. Dubose’s Maid.

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, To Kill a Mockingbird is a story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centering on one of the most admired characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

To Kill a Mockingbird opened at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on December 13, 2018. Celia Keenan-Bolger won a Tony Award for her performance as Scout Finch. Jeff Daniels and Gideon Glick received nominations for their performances as Atticus Finch and Dill Harris. Additional nominations went to Adam Guettel for the score, Sher for directing, Miriam Buether for scenic design, Ann Roth for costume design, Jennifer Tipton for lighting design and Scott Lehrer for sound design. The Broadway production played its final performance on January 16.