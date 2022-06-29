Odds & Ends: Richard Coyle to Star in London's To Kill a Mockingbird & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Richard Coyle to Play Atticus Finch in London's To Kill a Mockingbird

Richard Coyle is set to take over the role of Atticus Finch from current star Rafe Spall in the West End production of To Kill a Mockingbird. Coyle will begin performances at the Gielgud Theatre on August 15. Coyle was last seen in the in the West End in the Olivier-nominated Ink as Larry Lamb. He is known for his screen roles on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Coupling, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and more. Olivier winner Niall Buggy will also join the production as Judge Taylor. The cast also features Harry Attwell as Mr. Cunningham/Boo Radley, Amanda Boxer as Mrs. Henry Dubose, Poppy Lee Friar as Mayella Ewell, John Hastings as Bailiff, Simon Hepworth as Mr. Roscoe/Dr. Reynolds, Laura Howard as Miss Stephanie/Dill’s Mother, Lloyd Hutchinson as Link Deas, Gwyneth Keyworth as Scout Finch, Tom Mannion as Sheriff Heck Tate, David Moorst as Dill Harris, Pamela Nomvete as Calpurnia, Patrick O’Kane as Bob Ewell, Jude Owusu as Tom Robinson, Harry Redding as Jem Finch, David Sturzaker as Horace Gilmer and Natasha Williams as Mrs. Dubose’s Maid.

Elesha Paul Moses

(Photo: Ivan Weiss)

Elesha Paul Moses Set as New Tina in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical in West End

Elesha Paul Moses is joining the cast of London's Tina - The Tina Turner Musical as Tina beginning on June 29 at Aldwych Theatre. Moses previously toured as Whitney Houston in Whitney: Queen of the Night. She will share the role with Aisha Jawando. The cast is also welcoming Caleb Roberts as Ike, Paula Kay as Zelma, Charis Alexandra as Alline Bullock, George Jennings as Roger Davies and Cordell Mosteller as Raymond. Ensemble member Kelly Hampson now plays Rhonda Graam, Gregory Haney now plays Richard Bullock and former ensemble member Chris Grahamson now plays Phil Spector and Terry Britten. As previously announced, the Broadway production of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will play its final performance on August 14 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Cast Announced for Off-Broadway's Where the Mountain Meets the Sea

Casting has been set for the New York premiere production of Jeff Augustin's Where the Mountain Meets the Sea at Manhattan Theatre Club. Obie Award winner Russell G. Jones and Chris Myers will star in the production, directed by Joshua Kahan Brody. Where the Mountain Meets the Sea features music by The Bengsons and tells the story of a son's quest to connect with his father. It will play at New York City Center – Stage I beginning on October 11 ahead of an opening night on November 2.