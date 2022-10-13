 Skip to main content
Immersive New Musical KPOP, Starring Luna, Bows on Broadway

by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 13, 2022
The new musical KPOP, inspired by the global phenomenon of the K-pop genre, has arrived on Broadway. The show begins preview performances at Circle in the Square Theatre on October 13 ahead of opening night on November 20. Featuring a book by Jason Kim, music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon, KPOP is an immersive musical that weaves together dance, music and intimate storytelling, taking theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory. Teddy Bergman directs.

The production stars Luna, Kevin Woo, Min, BoHyung, Julia Abueva, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, John Yi, Joshua Lee, Lina Rose Lee and Zachary Noah Piser

The musical features choreography by Jennifer Weber, music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, costume design by Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Peter Fitzgerald and Andrew Keister, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Mia M. Neal and makeup design by Joe Dulude II and Suki Tsujimoto.

KPOP played off-Broadway, starring Ashley Park and Jason Tam, both of whom won 2018 Lortel Awards for their performances, with the musical winning the Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical.

