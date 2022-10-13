 Skip to main content
See Photos of John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks & More in The Piano Lesson on Broadway

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 13, 2022
John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson in "The Piano Lesson"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

New photos are here for the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. The production began performances at the Barrymore Theatre on September 19 and opens on October 13. Directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson, The Piano Lesson stars John David WashingtonSamuel L. JacksonDanielle BrooksMichael Potts, Ray FisherApril Matthis and Trai Byers. Winner of the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 1936. A battle is brewing in the Charles household. At the center lies the family’s prized heirloom piano

. On one side, a brother plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister will go to any length to keep it and preserve the family history. Only their uncle stands in between. But even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past. Check out the photos below!

Danielle Brooks as Berniece Charles.
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Ray Fisher, John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson in scene from "The Piano Lesson."
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles.
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
John David Washington as Boy Willie.
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
