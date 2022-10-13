Go Way Down to See New Pics of Hadestown's National Tour

New photos have been released of the national touring production of the Tony-winning Hadestown. The musical stars Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes, Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Persephone, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades and Hannah Whitley as Eurydice. The Fates are played by Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano, Nyla Watson. The Workers Chorus features Jordan Bollwerk, Lindsey Hailes, Courtney Lauster, Eddie Noel Rodríguez and Jamari Johnson Williams. Swings for the tour include Tyla Collier, Ian Coulter-Buford, Alex Lugo, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Cecilia Trippiedi and Sean Watkinson.

Hadestown is written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin. It opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre and tells the story of two intertwining mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Hadestown won eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Check out the photos of the cast below and click here to find out when they come to a city near you.

Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus.

(Photo: T Charles Erickson)

Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes.

(Photo: T Charles Erickson)

Hannah Whitley as Eurydice.

(Photo: T Charles Erickson)

Maria Christina Oliveras as Persephone.

(Photo: T Charles Erickson)