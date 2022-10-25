Denée Benton to Reprise Role as Cinderella in Broadway's Into the Woods

Denée Benton will join the Broadway cast of Into the Woods from November 22 through December 24. She is reprising her performance as Cinderella after playing the role in the City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s musical. As previously announced, Into the Woods has extended through January 8, 2023. Lear deBessonet directs the Broadway transfer of the Encores! staging with Lorin Latarro choreographing and Rob Berman serving as music director.

The cast of Into the Woods stars Patina Miller and Montego Glover sharing the role of The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d’Arcy James as the Baker, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Andy Karl as Rapunzel’s Prince, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack’s Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Joshua Henry will return as Rapunzel's Prince beginning on November 22. Ta’Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan and Lucia Spina continue with the production.

Benton last appeared on Broadway as Eliza in Hamilton and made her debut in a Tony-nominated performance as Natasha in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Her screen credits include The Gilded Age, UnREAL, Our Friend and more.

This marks the third revival of Into the Woods and its first time back on Broadway in 20 years. A movie adaptation was released in 2014.